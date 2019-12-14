Global  

Sonia Gandhi slams Modi-Shah at Cong's 'Bharat Bachao' rally | OneIndia News

The Congress party today held a big rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against the Modi government for economic recession, anti-farmer policies, violence against women, unemployment and attacks on the constitution.

It was attended by Congress interim presidents Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chief Ministers and activists of Congress-ruled states… Addressing the forum, Sonia Gandhi promised that she will protect democracy and the constitution till her last breath.

#BharatBachaorally #Congress #SoniaGandhi
