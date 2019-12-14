Global  

Rod Stewart comments on UK election at concert

Rod Stewart commented on the UK election at a concert in Birmingham on Friday.

The singer said that neither Conservative leader Boris Johnson nor Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were great leaders, before making comments that appeared sympathetic to Mr Johnson's policy of exiting the EU as soon as possible.

The concert came as Sir Rod Stewart became the oldest male solo artist to have a number one album in the UK.
