McDonnell: Labour tried to bring country together but failed

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says the Labour Party needs to move on from the general election after failing to bring the country together on the issue of Brexit.

He adds there were a range of promising candidates for the leadership race including Rebecca Long-Bailey, Angela Rayner and Richard Burgon.

Report by Alibhaiz.

