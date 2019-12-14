Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

McDonnell: Labour tried to bring country together but failed

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
McDonnell: Labour tried to bring country together but failed

McDonnell: Labour tried to bring country together but failed

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says the Labour Party needs to move on from the general election after failing to bring the country together on the issue of Brexit.

He adds there were a range of promising candidates for the leadership race including Rebecca Long-Bailey, Angela Rayner and Richard Burgon.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

serensplace

Keshas Mum RT @robpowellnews: On what caused the election loss, John McDonnell says the "overwhelming" reason for it was Brexit. He says Labour were "… 3 days ago

PaulDesproperty

Lord Knows @xJUSTBELIEVE Mcdonnell is evil. He tried to F**K up the country and bring down capitalism. Intstead he has F**Ked… https://t.co/9EXVnqPszI 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.