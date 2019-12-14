Sally Field Is Arrested At The Capitol

According to Newser, on Friday Sally Field was arrested in Washington, D.C.

The 73-year-old actress, best known for her iconic role on Gidget, was protesting about climate change on the steps of the Capitol building.

She was taken away by Capitol Police.

Sally Field is the latest celebrity to join Jane Fonda's "Fire Drill Fridays" and be detained for protesting recently in Washington.

The initiative focuses on a different aspect of the environment, weekly.