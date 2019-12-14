Colin Firth And Wife Separate

CNN reports that British actor Colin Firth and his Italian wife Livia have called it quits after 22 years of marriage.

The couple's publicists issued a short statement asking for privacy.

It included: "Colin and Livia Firth have separated.

They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children." They have two sons, Luca and Matteo.

Colin Firth, 59, is best known for playing famously aloof characters in movies like "Bridget Jones' Diary," and "Love Actually." Livia Firth, 50, is the co-founder of Eco-Age, a sustainability consultancy firm.