Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Giorgio Armani Buys $17.5 Million Church-Like NY Penthouse

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Giorgio Armani Buys $17.5 Million Church-Like NY Penthouse

Giorgio Armani Buys $17.5 Million Church-Like NY Penthouse

According to Business Insider, iconic fashion designer, Giorgio Armani, recently spent nearly $17.5 million on Manhattan penthouse.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Armani already owns the adjacent unit, which now makes him the sole owner of the entire floor.

The billionaire fashion designer bought the home from John Legere, the CEO of T-Mobile US.

The four-bedroom apartment is over 3,000 square feet, has views of Central Park, and reportedly looks like the inside of a church.

The penthouse has church-like stained glass windows, 14-foot-high ceilings, and detailed woodwork.

It also features a 1,700-square-foot terrace.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

C21SimpsonAssoc

C21SimpsonAssoc Giorgio Armani Buys Historic Manhattan Penthouse for $17.5 Million #realestate #feedly https://t.co/qASsPM2agz 2 days ago

Laztherealtor

Lazaro Olano RT @propgoluxury: Giorgio Armani Buys Historic Manhattan Penthouse for $17.5 Million https://t.co/uHauLH6m9x 5 days ago

mr_kenjikawai

kenji Giorgio Armani Buys Historic Manhattan Penthouse for $17.5 Million : https://t.co/sneFYURPOP #housebuying 5 days ago

propgoluxury

Luxury Real Estate Giorgio Armani Buys Historic Manhattan Penthouse for $17.5 Million https://t.co/uHauLH6m9x 5 days ago

CATSnREALESTATE

Jeanine Osborne - RE/MAX Real Estate Centre Giorgio #Armani Buys Penthouse for $17.5 Million 🐈🏡 #PurrfectProperties 🏡🐈 #homesandgardens #realestate #yegrealtor… https://t.co/Fx4tWLJSpj 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.