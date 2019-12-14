Giorgio Armani Buys $17.5 Million Church-Like NY Penthouse

According to Business Insider, iconic fashion designer, Giorgio Armani, recently spent nearly $17.5 million on Manhattan penthouse.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Armani already owns the adjacent unit, which now makes him the sole owner of the entire floor.

The billionaire fashion designer bought the home from John Legere, the CEO of T-Mobile US.

The four-bedroom apartment is over 3,000 square feet, has views of Central Park, and reportedly looks like the inside of a church.

The penthouse has church-like stained glass windows, 14-foot-high ceilings, and detailed woodwork.

It also features a 1,700-square-foot terrace.