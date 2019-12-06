Global  

Jessica Biel Back On Instagram After JT's Apology

According to Extra, Jessica Biel broke her social media silence following her husband's apology after a photo surfaced of him holding his costar's hand in public.

But Biel did not talk about her and hubby, Justin Timberlake.

Instead, her Instagram post was a fitness and wellness ad for Gaiam.

In a #TBT video, Jessica and team pose for a group pic.

Her caption included, “When the team turns it ON for the @gaiam camera.” Timberlake commented, “Squad!” and added a heart eye emoji.
