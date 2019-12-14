Overall champion crowned at the World Drone Racing Championships in China

1.

KANG ON PODIUM ALONG WITH SECOND-PLACED, THOMAS BITMATTA (AUSTRALIA), AND THIRD-PLACED, KILLIAN ROUSSEAU (FRANCE) STORY: Changhyeon Kang of South Korea was crowned overall champion at the World Drone Racing Championships in Xiangshan, China on Saturday (December 14) after beating out more than 100 competitors from 31 countries over four days of competition.

Competitors from around the world gathered here to race their drones though a specially-made, 630 metre track that measures just 4 metres wide and is complete with 16 obstacles.

The pilots navigate their drones at up to 180 kilometres (110 miles) per hour while wearing a first-person-view headset which feeds them real-time video.

Kang, who also won the Junior's title, bested Thomas Bitmatta of Australia and France's Killian Rosseau who placed second and third in Saturday's final heat.