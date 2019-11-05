Global  

Lampard: We need to be better

Lampard: We need to be better

Lampard: We need to be better

Frank Lampard admits his team still have a lot to learn after Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Frank Lampard's Chelsea gets the better of Jose Mourinho, Spurs amid ugly scenes

Frank Lampard got the better of his former manager, Jose Mourinho, in a game that showed Chelsea's...
ESPN - Published

Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea: Willian double sees Lampard past mentor Mourinho

Willian and Frank Lampard got the better of their former manager Jose Mourinho as Chelsea seemingly...
SoccerNews.com - Published


kagumresulaiman

kagumire sulaiman @ChelseaFC Am i the only one thinking Lampard is being forced to play these English players, Abraham, Odoi, Mount?… https://t.co/eJJ4UkbTmJ 2 minutes ago

dontgiveitmate

Jordan @youneshh Fans are so reactionary. Sarri and Conte (second season) did no better with these players. We also lost H… https://t.co/W1cwjAETAe 11 minutes ago

ClearlyNotCaal

Caal @AlexGoldberg_ Ill back this team and lampard. But some straight facts: Alonso is better than Emerson and thats ter… https://t.co/zKBCFS8by3 13 minutes ago

paboketchup

Lucas RT @tovers98: We slump Xmas period 3 years running. If I were Lampard: Tell press players lack hunger, determination and drive against sm… 15 minutes ago

Welling01896182

Wellington @Boitumelo_MB @ChelseaFC True.. This is on lampard decided to give him time but well things are not getting better… https://t.co/Y5iwVi0U5A 16 minutes ago

KingAckee

King Ackee👑 Kante and Hudson-Odoi were horrific today. Bad tactics to start of with from Lampard. But it's all growing pains fr… https://t.co/aO3PihT9SX 16 minutes ago

dave877v

Dave @ChelseaFC Dont blame Lampard, our team is***plane and simple. Tammy , mount and choi are good and all that but… https://t.co/307GhXUWNV 17 minutes ago

tovers98

Tom Overend We slump Xmas period 3 years running. If I were Lampard: Tell press players lack hunger, determination and drive… https://t.co/Ar5wS0hdni 19 minutes ago


Everton caretaker manager Ferguson emotional after win over Chelsea [Video]Everton caretaker manager Ferguson emotional after win over Chelsea

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson admits he couldn't have dreamt of a better game after an emotional 3-1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park. The former Toffees striker has been handed his dream..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Mason Mount: Chelsea's youngsters are hungry for trophies [Video]Mason Mount: Chelsea's youngsters are hungry for trophies

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount believes that, despite their relative inexperience, Frank Lampard's side can challenge Europe's elite this season. "We want to win trophies and we want to be top of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

