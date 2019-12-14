Texas a linchpin in Biden's Super Tuesday strategy

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "It's great to be back in Texas.

You are going to be seeing a whole lot of me between now and next November, god willing." The state of Texas is seen by Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden's campaign as crucial to securing the nomination.

During a rally in San Antonio on Friday - Biden reminded his supporters of his ultimate goal… to beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "This election is about the soul of our nation.

And Donald Trump has poisoned our soul..." A heckler in the crowd sparked chants from Biden supporters… And a response from Biden: (SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "This man represents Donald Trump very well.

He's just like Donald Trump." On the campaign trail, Biden often claims that he alone among the field can deliver votes in states that went for Trump in 2016.

In Texas on Friday, Biden picked up several endorsements from local elected officials, including from San Antonio's former mayor.

While California, with its 416 delegates, looms as the biggest prize on March 3rd's "Super Tuesday" - when 16 states and territories hold primaries - Texas, with its more than 220 delegates, could be the real difference-maker for Biden.

A CNN poll showed him with a 20-point lead in Texas among his Democratic rivals and essentially tied with President Donald Trump in the state in a potential general election matchup.

The exit of Texas democrat Beto O'Rourke from the race also seems to have benefitted Biden in the state.

The nominating contests begin in February in Iowa and New Hampshire - states that offer just 65 pledged delegates between them.

And Biden, in those states, is in a tight race with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

By contrast, on Super Tuesday, more than 1,300 delegates will be awarded... and Biden's campaign believes the delegate allocation method in Texas gives him a leg up there.