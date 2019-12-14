Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Texas a linchpin in Biden's Super Tuesday strategy

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
Texas a linchpin in Biden's Super Tuesday strategy

Texas a linchpin in Biden's Super Tuesday strategy

With the first Democratic nominating contests less than two months away, former Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Texas on Friday, a state his campaign sees as crucial to securing the nomination.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Texas a linchpin in Biden's Super Tuesday strategy

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "It's great to be back in Texas.

You are going to be seeing a whole lot of me between now and next November, god willing." The state of Texas is seen by Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden's campaign as crucial to securing the nomination.

During a rally in San Antonio on Friday - Biden reminded his supporters of his ultimate goal… to beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "This election is about the soul of our nation.

And Donald Trump has poisoned our soul..." A heckler in the crowd sparked chants from Biden supporters… And a response from Biden: (SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "This man represents Donald Trump very well.

He's just like Donald Trump." On the campaign trail, Biden often claims that he alone among the field can deliver votes in states that went for Trump in 2016.

In Texas on Friday, Biden picked up several endorsements from local elected officials, including from San Antonio's former mayor.

While California, with its 416 delegates, looms as the biggest prize on March 3rd's "Super Tuesday" - when 16 states and territories hold primaries - Texas, with its more than 220 delegates, could be the real difference-maker for Biden.

A CNN poll showed him with a 20-point lead in Texas among his Democratic rivals and essentially tied with President Donald Trump in the state in a potential general election matchup.

The exit of Texas democrat Beto O'Rourke from the race also seems to have benefitted Biden in the state.

The nominating contests begin in February in Iowa and New Hampshire - states that offer just 65 pledged delegates between them.

And Biden, in those states, is in a tight race with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

By contrast, on Super Tuesday, more than 1,300 delegates will be awarded... and Biden's campaign believes the delegate allocation method in Texas gives him a leg up there.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gross_dg_

David Gross RT @EricaJong: Texas a linchpin in Biden's Super Tuesday strategy https://t.co/Z0U9UqGEyJ 1 day ago

EricaJong

Erica Jong Texas a linchpin in Biden's Super Tuesday strategy https://t.co/Z0U9UqGEyJ 1 day ago

Overlooked_Inc

OVERLOOKED Texas a linchpin in Biden's Super Tuesday strategy. Click on https://t.co/qrns4jkpAd to read this article from Reut… https://t.co/4zpc7VB3Rh 1 day ago

SouzaEluam

ELUAM SOUZA RT @Reuters: Texas a linchpin in Biden's Super Tuesday strategy https://t.co/RLe5QGOghr https://t.co/a9N1q7vugY 2 days ago

BearWitnessCtl

Bear Witness Central UPDATE: Texas a linchpin in Biden’s Super Tuesday strategy READ: https://t.co/haYEt57UO1 #pjnet #HAction… https://t.co/5cQZUtAdpb 2 days ago

bstnboy

Arcanjel Texas a Linchpin in Biden's Super Tuesday Strategy https://t.co/kXdGQiwojz 2 days ago

PhilipRadbourne

PJR RT @Reuters: ‘This man represents Donald Trump very well. He's just like Donald Trump,’ said Biden, responding to a heckler at his Texas me… 2 days ago

BearWitnessCtl

Bear Witness Central UPDATE: Texas a linchpin in Biden’s Super Tuesday strategyhttps://buff.ly/2PLoxJb #veterans #bluelivesmatter… https://t.co/pohdRw3qUt 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.