Al Jazeera's Feud With Facebook: We're Not 'State Controlled'

Facebook is set to begin labeling some media organizations as "state-controlled." And according to Business Insider, Al Jazeera Media Network doesn't like that one bit.

In October, Facebook began beefing up transparency on its site in the wake of the 2016 US presidential election.

Al Jazeera fears that labeling it as being editorially controlled by its government "will cause irreparable harm to the network." Al Jazeera Media Network is facing the possibility of being labelled as such by Facebook.

So are other news organizations like RT, or 'Russia Today.'
