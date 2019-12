Video: Strong winds move in after rain clears out 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:26s - Published Video: Strong winds move in after rain clears out The cold air that is being ushered in will allow for more snow to fall on Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video: Strong winds move in after rain clears out A WESTERLY DIRECTION ANDUSHERING IN MUCH COOLERTEMPERATURES.THE NEXT 24 HOURS, AS YOU MIGHTEXPECT, WE DROP OFF.TOMORROW MORNING, 45 DEGREES AT5:00 A.M.THAT'S STILL ABOVE AVERAGE FORTHIS TIME OF YEAR.WE'RE ONLY SUPPOSED TO HAVE AHIGH OF 42.NOTICE WHAT HAPPENS TO THETEMPERATURE.IT HOLDS STEADY ALL DAY HOME.A FEW SCATTERED SHOWERS OUT THISEVENING.AFTER MIDNIGHT WE CLEAR IT AWAY.THEN TOMORROW YOU'LL SEE THETEMPERATURES IN THE MORNING, 35TO 45, BUT THEY DON'T GO MUCH OFANYWHERE TOMORROW.AND THE WIND PICKS UP AS WELL.SO TONIGHT WE HAVE THE WIND OUTOF THE SOUTH.WHAT WILL HAPPEN IS AFTERMIDNIGHT THE WIND WILL GO TO THEWEST AND START TO BUILD.TOMORROW AFTERNOON YOU SEE WHATHAPPENS.I THINK THE STRONGEST WINDSTOMORROW WILL ACTUALLY PROBABLYBE WITH SOME ELEVATION OFF TOTHE NORTH AND WEST.WE'LL KEEP THOSE WINDS BUSY ALLTHE WAY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TOMORROWNIGHT.THAT'S THE REASON THERE'S A WINDADVISORY OUT.GOES INTO EFFECT AT 7:00 A.M.UNTIL 7:00 P.M.IT'S NOT OUT OF THE QUESTION WECOULD SEE A GUST OR TWOAPPROACHING 50 MILES PER HOUR.AS YOU LOOK AHEAD FOR TOMORROW,WINDY CONDITIONS.STEADY TEMPERATURES.44 DEGREES.BUT AT LEAST YOU GET TO ENJOYSOME SUNSHINE.I DON'T KNOW IF YOU'LL ENJOY THETEMPERATURES MUCH WITH THAT WINDTHAT'S GOING TO BE OUT THERE,BUT IT WILL BE SOMETHING WE'LLBE WATCHING.HERE'S THE FRONTAL BOUNDARY THATWILL GIVE US COLD AIR TONIGHTAND USHER IN COOLER AIR.WE HAVE A QUIET DAY ON MONDAY.ON THE CHILLY SIDE.WE WATCH THIS SYSTEM COMING ATUS ON TUESDAY.LOOKS LIKE IT WILL GET HERE ONMONDAY NIGHT AND THEN REALLYKIND OF IMPACTING THE TUESDAYMORNING COMMUTE AND THE BACKEDGE IS PRETTY QUICK.SO I THINK WE'LL BE ENDING IT UPBY THE TIME WE GET TO THETUESDAY EVENING COMMUTE.FOCUS ON THAT TUESDAY MORNINGMORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE.AS I LOOK AT THE LATEST COMPUTERUNS, I'M STILL THINKING AROUNDTWO TO FOUR FOR BOSTON ONE TOTWO TO THE SOUTHIF WE GET ENOUGH WARM AIRSURGING IN, YOU HAVE TO FOCUS ONTHE LOWER END.IF IT STAYS COLD ENOUGH, WE'LLFOCUS MORE TOWARD THE UPPERLEVELS OF THE NUMBERS.ALL OF THIS HAPPENING FOR THATTUESDAY MORNING COMMUTTIMING WILL NOT BE GOOD.LET ME SHOW YOU WHAT'S GOING TOHAPP OVER THE NEXT SEVEN DAYS.A COOL SUNNY DAY O MONDAY AND38.THEN WE HAVE THE WINTRY MIXSOUTH COASTAL AREAS, MUCH MOREMIXING.WEDNESDAY, SKIES CLEARING AWAY.COULD BE AN ISOLATED FLURRY ANDLOTS OF CLEAR SKIES ON THURSDAYBUT CHECK OUT THE HIGHTEMPERATURE.ONLY 26 DEGREES.THAT'S ABOUT 15 DEGREES BELOWNORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR.STAYS RATHER COLD ON FRIDAY ANDSATURDAY WITH TEMPERATURES JUSTIN THE MID TO UPPER 30'S.A CHILLY WEEK COMING OUR WAYWHEN YOU CONSIDER HOW





