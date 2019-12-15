Top 10 Video Game Controversies of 2019 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:35s - Published Top 10 Video Game Controversies of 2019 Some companies just can’t stay out of the news. For this list, we're leaving no stone unturned, be it causing an international incident with China or President Trump annoying gamers everywhere, if it got people talking in the last 12 months. It'll be here. What story annoyed YOU the most? Let us know down below. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Top 10 Video Game Controversies of 2019 Some companies just can’t stay out of the news. For this list, we're leaving no stone unturned, be it causing an international incident with China or President Trump annoying gamers everywhere, if it got people talking in the last 12 months. It'll be here. What story annoyed YOU the most? Let us know down below.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Brito Vagner Dantas Top 10 Video Game Controversies of 2019 https://t.co/gMbUmo5TPW via @YouTube 10 hours ago JollieDean🤖 RT @mashable: Despite the controversies, Facebook may be winning the decade's app game https://t.co/5cZYqc3QIW 2 days ago Mashable Despite the controversies, Facebook may be winning the decade's app game https://t.co/5cZYqc3QIW 2 days ago かかずがすたん RT @GameRant: 15 Biggest Game Controversies in 2019 --> https://t.co/5kjtkAZqaM https://t.co/HI2AM25ayC 2 days ago Game Rant 15 Biggest Game Controversies in 2019 --> https://t.co/5kjtkAZqaM https://t.co/HI2AM25ayC 2 days ago Andre Wharry Top 10 Video Game Controversies of 2019 - https://t.co/5Jdq7HhKEk https://t.co/dhEpkoV6Ja 2 days ago FDTerritory I was watching a Game Theory video about the controversies of 2019 that should have been in the Rewind video and I… https://t.co/3BlRJ4YVai 3 days ago PineappleFreak🍍 After putting 100+ hours into #PokemonSwordandShield I can firmly say that regardless of the various controversies… https://t.co/zjzN46gIC7 3 days ago