Warner Robins fans send off Demons to championship with school spirit

41nbc's rashaad vann was at the demon walk this morning, as the team set out to win a title.

Stand up: nat: fred wilson: we support everything that the school does, academically of course but as well as sports and other non-academic areas so it says something about the proud of everyone.

Students, teachers, and residents gathered at warner robins high school in support to see the football team head off for the final game of the season.

Andrea dyson, staff member: we are true fans to stand out here in the rain and the cold, and the sleet, in this kind of weather, we really want them to do their best, we stand behind them, if they don't win, that is fine, you win some, you lose some, but go demons.

The team plays buford high school at georgia state stadium in atlanta in hopes to bring home a state championship in 5-a.

Fred wilson: i think they're going to win, simply put that they are going to win, they have everything it takes to win, they have great leadership, with with the coaching staff, and they have support from the community and of course they have great athletes so they're going to win.

Andrea harris: we really did good last week in the top 4 against starr's mill and if that's any indication of what we are going to do today, rain, sleet or snow, we are going to rain this game.

Whatever the outcome is, the warner robins community and school will always support their team.

