Flyers React To Oskar Lindblom's Cancer Diagnosis

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Flyers React To Oskar Lindblom's Cancer DiagnosisLindblom was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma.
KevinRNeff

Mr. Neff 13 Sad. Hoping he can beat this... https://t.co/sO1DGAiXck 2 days ago

flyer4life

sam Lindblom cancer diagnosis 'bigger than hockey' for Flyers teammates https://t.co/9MFxdDFniU via @NHLdotcom 2 days ago

LaceEmPodcast

Lace Em Up RT @NHLdotcom: Oskar Lindblom's Flyers teammates reacted to his cancer diagnosis prior to their game against the Wild. The 23-year-old forw… 2 days ago

chipg13

Chip Gianni RT @mikemorrealeNHL: Lindblom cancer diagnosis 'bigger than hockey' for Flyers teammates, by ⁦@jessi_pierce⁩ via ⁦@NHLdotcom⁩ https://t.co… 3 days ago

serenepoker

Pneuma This is so sad, my 🧡🖤 is hurting, 🙏's for you Oskar Lindblom - a full recovery - stay strong as we ALL are for you.… https://t.co/XB7h1Rq9eC 3 days ago

RichardPrehart

Rich Prehart Lindblom cancer diagnosis 'bigger than hockey' for Flyers teammates https://t.co/ygrTRR59jH via @NHLdotcom 3 days ago

mikemorrealeNHL

Mike Morreale Lindblom cancer diagnosis 'bigger than hockey' for Flyers teammates, by ⁦@jessi_pierce⁩ via ⁦@NHLdotcom⁩ https://t.co/6I78NyHuoM 3 days ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty Lindblom cancer diagnosis 'bigger than hockey' for Flyers teammates https://t.co/aHNPiRNLRU via @NHLdotcom 3 days ago

