MAYOR RECOUNT

New tonight at five?

The race for mayor comes down to two votes?

And the city's new leader was announced around noon today.

Tyler druin is in perry county this evening?

Followowowowowowowat r?

Counting process.

He joins us now from the courthouse with more.

Tyler?

The recount was hosted right here in this perry county courtroom, the community here in tell city was truly divided when came ot he 2019 mayors race.

"the commission has found no difference, chris cail 1157, jim adams, 1155 votes, chris cail will be the next mayor of tell city" "chris did a great job in his he worked hard, he talked to voters, he is a business person here in tell city, hes been on the council for 8 years, so they knew him" and just like tha?

The drama is ove?

Pulling out a victory with just 2 more vote?

A well known figure in the community mayor elect chris cail says he's ready to make improvements and work hard for the people of a city he calls home.

"now im ready to move tell city forward and move it into a positive direction, i dont plan to make a lot of changes with department changes at this time, moving foward and getting things done, i want to street, sidewalks, roads, and job growth" the perry county clerks office says voter turn out in november was 45%?

In the past it has been as low at 19?

Current mayor jim admas called cail to officially concede the rac?

The recount process took just under 4 hour?

With no difference in the originally voting number?

"make sure you get out and vote, every vote does count, and as your next mayor of tell city, i will lead all residence all as their mayor and i hope to make the ones that didnt support me i do want to make them proud and show them i can lead a city" democratic elect chris cail is set to be sworn in at noon on january first, in tell city, tyler druin 44 news.