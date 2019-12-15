Our website./// a rochester theatre is opening its doors for free..

On certain days..

For the community to enjoy its exhibition!

The newly renovated chateau theater is offering "chateau on us" community days to see "a magical history tour: a beatles memorbilia exhibition".

Rochester native don hanson has fond memories of the theatre back when it showed movies... and says he believes hosting free addmission promotes a more inclusive environment.

Well, it just makes it easier for them to say, i'll check it out.

The chateau on us days are december 16 á 23 á and 30 of this year and january 6th 20á 20.

The free admission is from 10 am to 8 pm.///