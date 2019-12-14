LYFT RENTAL SERVICE

At five?

The future of rid?sharing is here as lyft unveils a new car rental service.

Lyft rentals allows customers to rent cars for up to two weeks.

Lyft has been testing this new feature for a few months and so far the company is seeing great success.

It also announced it won't have mileag?based charges or extra refueling costs... which are common practice with other rental car companies.

Lyft is also giving riders credits up to 20 dollars each way between rental lots.