Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

On Your Side - 12/13/2019 - Getting tracked to save on car insurance?

Video Credit: WKBT - Published < > Embed
On Your Side - 12/13/2019 - Getting tracked to save on car insurance?On Your Side - 12/13/2019 - Getting tracked to save on car insurance?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

On Your Side - 12/13/2019 - Getting tracked to save on car insurance?

Insurance just for being a good driver.

It's called usage-based insurance - drive safely and keep to certain mileage limits and you could save a bundle on premiums. but there's a catch... consumer reports explains it also means having your insurance company track how you drive - and that could drive you up the wall.

Here's more in today's on your side.

" roger lane recently signed up for usage- based car insurance.

(sot: roger lane) "i decided to do it really for the saving."

(v/o) he's hoping to save 20 to 30-percent off the 25-hundred dollars he's been paying yearly on premiums. but with a tradeoff: drive safely and log fewer miles.

Numerous major insurance companies like state farm, nationwide, allstate, and liberty mutual - offer the program.

(v/o) using a smartphone app and a tag or dongle, insurance carriers monitor acceleration, braking, cornering, speed, and phone use.

-- and provide a score.

(sot: roger lane) "this last trip gave me a rating of 5 stars..."

(v/o) ..

If your score indicates low risk driving, your premiums could be reduced significantly - in some cases up to 50-percent.

(sot: roger lane) "i think that this gives an extra impetus to really follow speed limits."

(v/o) to get the discount you'll also need to watch how far you drive.

State farm for example, considers 7,500 miles a year or less - low mileage.

But if your driving suggests risky behavior, some insurers could charge you even more.

And while some companies say they don't share your information, for some people, privacy may be a concern.

Chyron: tobie stanger, consumer reports money editor (sot) "if you're in an accident, your information can be used, for example, by law enforcement."

(sot: roger lane) "i don't have a problem with that.

I have a cell phone as it is, so the fact that i could save money by being watched is acceptable."."

To keep your car insurance costs low, make sure you're taking advantage of all available discounts.

Ask about discounts for the safety and security features built into your car, good student discounts, even discounts for maintaining a good credit score!

Some




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Invsbleghosts

nobody RT @Chaantellie: Cheating during pregnancy/postpartum depression is waaaaaay too common. It’s actually terrifying to know how quickly men g… 7 seconds ago

SurferGrl15

Jackie Kido RT @mattjkomo: if you’re ever having a creative block just know it’s a part of the process and we’re all go through it in some capacity. yo… 10 seconds ago

babbyyyvanessaa

ヴァネッサ RT @qilahrzli: In a relationship, effort goes both ways. It can't be just one sided. If your partner spoils you, spoil him/her back. If you… 12 seconds ago

soundofsun

Michelle I'm interested in progressive politics and ultraviolent exploitation films and I don't need to pick a side. Reducin… https://t.co/3SSrwVCV3C 13 seconds ago

ursilvereu

ⱼᵤₛₜ ₐₙₒₜₕₑᵣ gᵥᵣₗ🌙 RT @sarahnahizu: Always keep your circle small. not everyone is willing to ride with you when times get rough. appreciate those who remain… 15 seconds ago

DonnaKLencki

Donna K. Lencki RT @capbluecross: We know it’s not easy, but with us by your side, quitting is within reach. You got this! https://t.co/LMaU2IRt4L https://… 15 seconds ago

thebull53251845

the bully✨ @official_moree Oya come make I shift your womb go one side make u dy crawl na... las las marlians nor dy get womb✅ 17 seconds ago

Tee_em3

TM__ RT @LandNoli: Brian Molefe (Fmr Eskom CEO): Did you ever call me in to ask me about the telephone calls? Thuli Madonsela (Fmr PP): No, we… 19 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.