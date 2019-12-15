Global  

Terrified family runs from their home as earthquake hits Philippines

A terrified family run in panic from their home as an earthquake hits the Philippines today (December 15).

The footage was captured the populous Davao City on the southern island of Mindanao, north of the quake epicentre.

Residents had been relaxing in the living room when the quake shook the building, causing furniture to fall over.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit South Cotabato at 2:11pm local time.

In some places, residents were trapped under collapsed structures.

It is not yet known how many casualties there are.

Officials confirmed there were a number of aftershocks across the region.

In Davao, a video shows an electrical transformer exploding in a bright flash of light causing panic in the streets.

WhIle in nearby General Santos city a hotel swimming pool was seen shaking violently.
