Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Facebook Refuses To Fact-check Political Ads

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Facebook Refuses To Fact-check Political Ads

Facebook Refuses To Fact-check Political Ads

2019 has been especially tumultuous for Facebook.

The biggest issue the company faces stems from political advertising, and Facebook's policy not to fact-check that advertising.

"Facebook exempts politicians from our third-party fact-checking program," VP of global affairs and communication Nick Clegg wrote in late September.

"We rely on third-party fact-checkers to help reduce the spread of false news and other types of viral misinformation, like memes or manipulated photos and videos.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

evangruenes

Evan Gruenes Love how @Facebook fact checks @TheOnion but still refuses to fact check political ads 😒 https://t.co/xqTrxf7sJD 1 day ago

aaa02930

معظم وقتي لوحدي  Facebook refuses to fact-check political ads, and it's infuriating employees and lawmakers. Here's why the issue co… https://t.co/ieLrqmwTi9 2 days ago

MrShelby4

Mr Shelby RT @4ngl3rf1sh: Facebook refuses to fact-check political ads, and it's infuriating employees and lawmakers. https://t.co/XXXOzeD7ir 3 days ago

4ngl3rf1sh

𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔠-𝔄𝔫𝔡𝔯é 𝔄𝔯𝔤𝔢𝔫𝔱𝔦𝔫𝔬 Facebook refuses to fact-check political ads, and it's infuriating employees and lawmakers. https://t.co/XXXOzeD7ir 3 days ago

votematters2020

[email protected] Facebook refuses to fact-check political ads, and it's infuriating employees and lawmakers. Here's why the issue co… https://t.co/Oen85clMhL 3 days ago

CyberDenUK

CyberDen Facebook refuses to fact-check political ads, and it’s infuriating employees and lawmakers. Here’s why the issue co… https://t.co/YaqTzA71Xb 3 days ago

IPandroyty

PANDROYTY(PDRY) Facebook refuses to fact-check political ads, and it's infuriating employees and lawmakers. Here's why the issue ha… https://t.co/mth3bklIUK 4 days ago

Btmorrison21

Benjamen Morrison Facebook refuses to fact-check political ads, and it's infuriating employees and lawmakers. Here's why the issue ha… https://t.co/qauK2w8XH3 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.