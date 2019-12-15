Facebook Refuses To Fact-check Political Ads

2019 has been especially tumultuous for Facebook.

The biggest issue the company faces stems from political advertising, and Facebook's policy not to fact-check that advertising.

"Facebook exempts politicians from our third-party fact-checking program," VP of global affairs and communication Nick Clegg wrote in late September.

"We rely on third-party fact-checkers to help reduce the spread of false news and other types of viral misinformation, like memes or manipulated photos and videos.