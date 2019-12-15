Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Veer Savarkar’s grandson hits back at Rahul Gandhi over his jibe

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Veer Savarkar’s grandson hits back at Rahul Gandhi over his jibeVeer Savarkar’s grandson hits back at Rahul Gandhi over his jibe
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Congress Jaiveer Shergill takes jibe at PM Modi over his Mann Ki Baat [Video]Congress Jaiveer Shergill takes jibe at PM Modi over his Mann Ki Baat

Congress Jaiveer Shergill takes jibe at PM Modi over his Mann Ki Baat

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published

Priyanka Gandhi arrives at former IPS officer’s house to meet his family [Video]Priyanka Gandhi arrives at former IPS officer’s house to meet his family

Priyanka Gandhi arrives at former IPS officer’s house to meet his family

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.