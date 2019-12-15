Prashant Kishor says NRC and Citizenship Act together are dangerous | Oneindia News
Election strategist and JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor backtracked on his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act sying that the National Register of Citizen and CAA together were dangerous and discriminatory.
He said that the JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar also was not in favour of the NRC
