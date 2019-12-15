Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prashant Kishor says NRC and Citizenship Act together are dangerous | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Prashant Kishor says NRC and Citizenship Act together are dangerous | Oneindia News

Prashant Kishor says NRC and Citizenship Act together are dangerous | Oneindia News

Election strategist and JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor backtracked on his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act sying that the National Register of Citizen and CAA together were dangerous and discriminatory.

He said that the JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar also was not in favour of the NRC
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IncManSMDeptt

INC Manipur Social Media Deptt RT @ShahNawazKhanMM: Prashant Kishor says citizenship law will not be implemented in Bihar. https://t.co/NXbRlfnRNf 19 hours ago

ShahNawazKhanMM

شاہ نواز خان SU Prashant Kishor says citizenship law will not be implemented in Bihar. https://t.co/NXbRlfnRNf 22 hours ago

nazre_am

AM NAZRE Clear link connects Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR, says Prashant Kishor https://t.co/8BxUhN983N 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

All eyes on the opposition meet on CAA & NRC in Delhi tomorrow, Mamata & Mayawati to skip|OneIndia [Video]All eyes on the opposition meet on CAA & NRC in Delhi tomorrow, Mamata & Mayawati to skip|OneIndia

NOBEL LAUREATE ABHIJIT BANERJEE SPEAKS UP ON UNION BUDGET EXPECTATIONS, PRASHANT KISHOR: CAA & NRC WON'T BE IMPLEMENTED IN BIHAR, OPPOSITION MEET ON CAA & NRC TOMORROW IN DELHI, OUTGOING INDIAN ENVOY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:47Published

Mamata meets PM Modi, asks to rethink on Citizenship Act| OneIndia News [Video]Mamata meets PM Modi, asks to rethink on Citizenship Act| OneIndia News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met PM Modi today while he was visiting Kolkata. At the meeting, Mamata said she requested PM Modi to withdraw NRC, CAA and NPR. Watch to know how the Prime Minister..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.