Hundreds don Santa suits for charity dash in Leeds in northern England

Hundreds don Santa suits for charity dash in Leeds in northern England

Hundreds don Santa suits for charity dash in Leeds in northern England

Hundreds of people dressed as Father Christmas gathered in Leeds for an annual 'Santa Dash' charity run.
Hundreds don Santa suits for charity dash in Leeds in northern England

Hundreds of people dressed as Father Christmas gathered in Leeds for an annual 'Santa Dash' charity run.

The annual event is hosted by St Gemmas Hospice -- a charity that looks after patients with life-threatening illnesses.

It was a sell-out event, with 900 people dressed in red Santa outfits taking part in a 5km fun run around Leeds city centre.

There was a two-minute warm-up before the race began at 9:30GMT on Sunday 15 December.

Christmas songs were played by a brass band to keep attendees spirits up in the cold winter weather.




