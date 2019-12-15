PM Modi: Congress taking on Pak role by protesting outside Indian Embassies 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:05s - Published PM Modi: Congress taking on Pak role by protesting outside Indian Embassies PM Modi says North East violence fanned by Congress, Internet suspended in parts of Bengal, CM Sarbananda Sonowal appeals for calm, Key BJP Assam ally AGP has a rethink on Citizenship Act, Pakistan slammed by UN body over treatment of minorities, Japanese PM opens National Stadium for Tokyo 2020, Miss Jamaica becomes Miss World and more news #CitizenshipAmendmentAct #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 #AmitShah 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this