James Comey blasts Republicans for questioning FISA warrant 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:47s - Published During an interview with Rachel Maddow in 2018. During an interview with Rachel Maddow in 2018. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources James Comey admits to being wrong Former FBI director James Comey admitted he was wrong on “Fox News Sunday.” Comey said he shouldn’t have defended the bureau’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). He said.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago James Comey Admits To Being Wrong Former FBI director James Comey admitted he was wrong on “Fox News Sunday.” Comey said he shouldn’t have defended the bureau’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). He said.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago