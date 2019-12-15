Global  

Chinese Ambassador Casually Threatens German Car Industry

The German automotive industry may soon be facing more problems in the declining Chinese car market.

According to Jalopnik, it's over a dispute about 5G phone networks, of all things.

Companies affected could include BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volkswagen, and their subsidiaries.

Chinese telecom giant Huawei has been trying to push its competitive 5G infrastructure and services to international markets.

But recently, Huawei was singled out by the U.S. government as a security threat.
