Boat sinks in canal in Palm City

HAPPENING NOW: A BOAT SINKINGIN A BACKYARD CANAL CREATINGFEAR AMONG PEOPLE IN A PALMCITY NEIGHBORHOOD.

MANY ARECOMPLAINING OF POOR AIRQUALITY AND A VISIBLE OILSLICK.

SEVERAL AGENCIES ARENOW INVOLVED IN THE RECOVERYEFFORTS.

LET'S GET RIGHT OUTTO WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'SJILLIAN IDLE LIVE FROM THEAREA WITH THE LATEST.

JILLIAN?NO DOUBT THERE IS A STRONGDIESEL SMELL IN THE AIR RIGHTNOW AND YOU CAN SEE BEHIND MECREWS ARE PUMPING WATER OUTTHE BOAT.VO: A NEIGHBOR TELLS ME SHEFIRST SAW THE BOAT SINKINGFRIDAY MORNING.

SATURDAY AGROUP TRIED RECOVERING THEBOAT FROM THE CANAL BUT THEBOAT'S OWNER TELLS ME SUNDAYMORNING HE WOKE UP ONLY TO SEEIT HAD SUNK AGAIN.

THEDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTALPROTECTION, MARTIN COUNTY FIREDEPARTMENT'S HAZMAT TEAM ANDCOAST GUARD ARE ALL WORKING TORETRIEVE IT AND DETERMINE HOWTHIS HAPPENED.

THE OWNER SAYSHE'S OWNED THE BOAT MORE THAN10 YEARS AND THIS IS THE FIRSTTIME HE'S EXPERIENCED THISWITH HER.SOT: Richard Hartley, boatowner "that's my baby, that'smy life" butted with "I'vespent over 1200 dollars justfor the diapers that soaks upthe oil I don't care about themoney I want to get it done"TAG: IT'S UNCLEAR HOW MUCHLONGER THIS RECOVERY PROCESSWILL TAKE.

BUT THESEDEPARTMENTS PLAN TO NOW STAYHERE UNTIL THEY ARE CONFIDENTTHE BOAT IS TIED DOWN ANDSECURE.

LIVE IN PALM CITY,JILLIAN IDLE WPTV NC5.POLICE IN PORT ST.

