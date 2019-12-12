Global  

Funeral Held For Livery Driver Believed Killed By Jersey City Shooters

Funeral Held For Livery Driver Believed Killed By Jersey City Shooters

Funeral Held For Livery Driver Believed Killed By Jersey City Shooters

Family and friends of 34-year-old Michael Rumberger gathered Sunday to honor the father of two.

He was murdered on Dec.

7 in Bayonne, as he was dropping off passengers.

Police believe he was killed by the shooters who shot up a kosher market downtown.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports
CBS2's Matt Kozar spoke exclusively with the family of a New Jersey livery driver investigators believe may have been killed by the same shooters who attacked Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY — Investigators are not sure why two shooters launched a deadly attack at a New Jersey kosher grocery store, federal and state officials said on Wednesday.

