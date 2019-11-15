Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Farmers Branch Man Turns Himself In For Murder, Police Say

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Farmers Branch Man Turns Himself In For Murder, Police Say

Farmers Branch Man Turns Himself In For Murder, Police Say

One man is currently behind bars after turning himself in for murder to the Farmers Branch Police Department early Sunday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pescadosatanico

lemon RT @CBSDFW: Farmers Branch Man Turns Himself In For Murder, Police Say: https://t.co/3l6gVC8Nna https://t.co/5l0a876mLJ 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: Man Sexually Assaulted Girl In Library [Video]Police: Man Sexually Assaulted Girl In Library

Police were questioning the man Tuesday in the sexual assault of the 11-year-old girl at the public library branch in Morgan Park. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:13Published

Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD Meets With Concerned Parents Over Vaping Dangers [Video]Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD Meets With Concerned Parents Over Vaping Dangers

​New numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal 2,172 lung ​injury cases linked to e-cigarette or vape products.​

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.