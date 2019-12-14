Global  

Raiders Lose To Jaguars In Final Minutes Of Farewell Game In Oakland

Team coverage of the final Raiders home game in Oakland.

The team lost 20-16 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after blowing a 16-3 lead in the second half.

Fans were emotional before and after the game.

Dennis O'Donnell and Da Lin report from the Coliseum.

(12-15-2019)
