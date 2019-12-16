Shameless S10E07 Citizen Carl

Shameless 10x07 "Citizen Carl" Season 10 Episode 7 Promo trailer - Carl embraces his civic duty while Debbie searches for her next payday.

Frank meets the woman of his dreams, and Ian and Mickey get roped into a dangerous scam for Paula.

When tragedy strikes at the Alibi, Kev and V go undercover to find new customers.