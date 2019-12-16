Land Trust Buys 500 Acres

Tennessee river keeper told me the beaverdam swamp is one of two homes for the pygmy sunfish.

He told me if mazda toyota manufacturing would have torn down this area... it would greatly diminish quality of life and kill off possibly half of the pygmy fish population.

David whiteside, tennessee riverkeeper "we can have jobs and we can have parks in public and conserved land that wll benefit everyone.

Everyone needs jobs but we also need clean air and clean water and this is a victory for all of those," the forever wild land trust says buying this land helps protect the pygmy sunfish and hundreds of acres of native trees.

The tennessee river keeper told me mazda toyota manufacturing?

Reconsidered building on this land to help create new habitats for the fish.

David whiteside, tennessee riverkeeper "we are hoping that we can find secondary or third habitat to try and relocate the sunfish, or to establish a new population of the sunfish in new areas," the pygmy sunfish only live in two areas in north alabama... one being the beaverdam and the other being the creek complex aquatic center.

Whiteside told me the importance of the deal worth xx dollars.

David whiteside, tennessee riverkeeper "this will change the environmental history and the foot print of the environment in huntsville, for generations," per the agreement... there can be no use of heavy equipment... pesticides... extractions or withdrawals within 150-feet of this entire 500- acre land.

Reporting in limestone county, alexis scott waay-31 news.

The mazda-toyota plant is under construction - it's set to start producing