Don Weber hopes to add 700 jobs to newly purchased CenturyLink corporate building

Hundreds of new jobs could soon be coming to la crosse.

A well-known businessman has big plans for a prime piece of real estate in downtown.

News 8's alec giannakopoulos is here with the details..

The centurylink building... that sits right by riverside park.... was built over 20 years ago..

Centurylink moved the majority of its employees out of the building over the past year or so..

And put the building up for sale.

And now a new owner is ready to breath new life into it.

"the sign outside the centurylink building reads that the property is available...."

but it's going to have a new owner soon.

"we look forward to don weber looking to fill that building up."

Don weber was at the city's common council meeting last night, expressing the potential the space could bring to the area.

"we see a lot of potential for future growth."

At the meeting, the city cut its contract with centurylink on the property, allowing it to be purchased.

"i just see the opportunities moving forward."

Weber will purchase the property for 11 million dollars...and he hopes to add 700 jobs to the building and area.

"makes a lot of good business sense to try to put something together."

Weber has an unannounced business moving into the property, and is also in talks with some start-ups to take office space.

"we're going to move them in here and get started."

Weber has developed several properties in town, including his office space at belle square.

But through all those properties, he doesn't consider himself as a developer.

"i've never came in and said geez, here's a great piece of property, let's build something and turn it over.'

No.

I'm saying let's grow careers and add jobs."

Jobs are what drive weber to continue taking risks.

"at my age i'm like why should i do this anymore, why take this risk?

If you have careers and jobs for people, communities and regions prosper."

Now the paperwork was drafted today, and weber expects the deal to be finalized by december 20th.

As for the company that he plans to move into the building, he expects to be able to announce that come the start of the new year.

Weber plans on modifying the building to make it more energy efficent, and wants to offer childcare services to those who will work