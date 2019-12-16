Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Harvest Of Ember & Ash: Soda Rock Winery Bounces Back From Kincade Fire

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:57s - Published < > Embed
Harvest Of Ember & Ash: Soda Rock Winery Bounces Back From Kincade Fire

Harvest Of Ember & Ash: Soda Rock Winery Bounces Back From Kincade Fire

The Kincade Fire raged and menaced in Sonoma County this fall, burning over 77,000 acres and destroying nearly 400 homes and buildings--including the historic Soda Rock Winery.

Devin Fehely reports.

(12-15-2019)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

erynjt_

TOLO RT @KPIXtv: The destructive Kincade Fire burned hundreds of buildings in Sonoma County, including the Soda Rock Winery. But the owner's pla… 1 day ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 The destructive Kincade Fire burned hundreds of buildings in Sonoma County, including the Soda Rock Winery. But the… https://t.co/YlM2vDV36l 1 day ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Harvest Of Ember & Ash: Soda Rock Winery Bounces Back From Kincade Fire… https://t.co/bcwKD9cXZs 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.