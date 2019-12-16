Global  

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series

Men in Blue lost the first ODI of ongoing series with West Indies.

Windies beat Team India by 8 wickets to take lead in 3-match series.

India batted first but their top order collapsed.
