Doug Woog Dead At 75, His Legacy Remains

Doug Woog Dead At 75, His Legacy Remains

Doug Woog Dead At 75, His Legacy Remains

Doug Woog left behind his legacy after coaching the Gophers for 14 seasons and receiving many awards through this career as a coach and a player, Liz Collins reports (2:00).

WCCO 4 Weekends – Dec.

15, 2019
Former Gophers Hockey Coach Doug Woog Dead At 75 [Video]Former Gophers Hockey Coach Doug Woog Dead At 75

Doug Woog left behind his legacy after coaching the Gophers for 14 seasons and receiving many awards through this career as a coach and a player

