Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Madison school district to review policies following BB gun incident 'like any incident,' supt. says

Video Credit: WISC - Published < > Embed
Madison school district to review policies following BB gun incident 'like any incident,' supt. says

Madison school district to review policies following BB gun incident 'like any incident,' supt. says

The Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent said the district will review its current policies following an incident at Jefferson Middle School where one student shot another with a BB gun.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Madison school district to review policies following BB gun incident 'like any incident,' supt. says

Amy.

The district is also saying it will be reviewing its current policies following an incident at jefferson middle school where one student shot another with a bb gun.

Today superintendent jane belmore wouldn't comment on information reported only on news 3 now that the student involved had 25 prior incidents, including one where they said they would shoot up the school.

But she did say after all incidents the district double checks its policy for response and discipline to make sure it's working.

She said




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Student in BB gun incident previously threatened to 'kill everyone in the school,' MMSD report shows [Video]Student in BB gun incident previously threatened to 'kill everyone in the school,' MMSD report shows

The Jefferson Middle School student accused of shooting another student with a BB gun on Dec. 3 previously threatened to shoot up the school and “kill everyone” inside during an..

Credit: WISCPublished

‘We take it very seriously’: District responds to BB gun found in Madison middle school [Video]‘We take it very seriously’: District responds to BB gun found in Madison middle school

The Madison Metropolitan School District is encouraging parents and students to speak up about potential threats as it reviews its response to a BB gun found at Jefferson Middle School Wednesday.

Credit: WISCPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.