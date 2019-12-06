Madison school district to review policies following BB gun incident 'like any incident,' supt. says

Amy.

The district is also saying it will be reviewing its current policies following an incident at jefferson middle school where one student shot another with a bb gun.

Today superintendent jane belmore wouldn't comment on information reported only on news 3 now that the student involved had 25 prior incidents, including one where they said they would shoot up the school.

But she did say after all incidents the district double checks its policy for response and discipline to make sure it's working.

She said