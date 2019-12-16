Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pep: KBD is extraordinary

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Pep: KBD is extraordinary

Pep: KBD is extraordinary

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is full of praise for Kevin de Bruyne after his man-of-the-match display against Arsenal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TerryRPon

Baby Yoda Fan Club RT @SamuelHorti: Docs show Royal Canadian Mounted Police laid out plans to set up snipers, arrest "everyone" without exception, and block m… 12 seconds ago

nobodycxrxs

👸🏻 RT @JorgeJusino: L is for the way you Look at me O is for the Only One I see V is Very Very, extraordinary E is for I've had Enough of t… 19 seconds ago

oregonresister

Brenda Extraordinary thread on the truth about BIoLiGIcAl sEx. https://t.co/rmzS6xxph8 25 seconds ago

LesLeMonAuthor

Les Le Mon ✒ Author 💻 RT @NHMLA: 🦍 Next year, a hands-on, transportive, multimedia exhibition celebrating the extraordinary life of world-renowned primatologist… 30 seconds ago

poojawhatis

zuuzu RT @jcarstairsstan: beautiful scene. extraordinary work. https://t.co/DLGzfKBTSP 38 seconds ago

libertydoc82

Liberty Doc RT @realDonaldTrump: To The Extraordinary Men and Women of the United States Military: https://t.co/luDyPVKgfY 44 seconds ago

eamarconi

ea marconi @EmilyRNunn i grew up in a family that owned a small grocery store (lasted from the 20's to 2010) that had to compe… https://t.co/aEws7bGDhA 54 seconds ago

flasisi

Fatai Lasisi RT @KathleenNdongmo: The amazing @OnyiSunday is looking for #Nigeria's most EXTRAordinary people. People who are a shining light in their… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.