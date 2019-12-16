Dozens injured in Beirut protests

Dozens were injured on the streets of Beirut Sunday (December 15) in clashes between protesters and security forces.

Demonstrators had returned to the streets despite a fierce crackdown the night before.

Sunday night's clashes are just the latest in an historic wave of protests that have swept Lebanon since October.

Demonstrators are angry at corruption among the political elite They're blaming the government for the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

They hurled stones and fireworks at ranks of security forces and were met with tear gas.

Lebanon's internal security force issued a warning on Twitter for people to clear the streets But protesters said they're not going anywhere.

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) UNEMPLOYED NURSE, FROM TRIPOLI, PROTESTER, OMAR ABYAD, SAYING: "We have to agree on something.

I am here and I've got nothing to lose, I am ready to sacrifice my life for the revolution so that Lebanon can be a real homeland." (SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) PROTESTER, NADINE FARHAT, 31, SAYING: "This is how it started and this is how we should continue.

We will not leave until they submit to our demands." The protest movement pushed Saad al-Hariri to resign as prime minister back in October.

He's now expected to be named for the job again at formal consultations on Monday (December 16).

Lebanon's economic troubles have been long in the making, but are now at crisis point.

Foreign donors have offered help, but only after there is a cabinet in place.

So far, the country's main parties haven't been able to agree on forming a new government.

That means aid may still be a ways off, even as protesters get ready to dig in for more.