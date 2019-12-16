Global  

James Comey admits to being wrong

Former FBI director James Comey admitted he was wrong on “Fox News Sunday.” Comey said he shouldn’t have defended the bureau’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

He said they used this process when applying for a warrant to monitor Carter Page.

Comey said: “It's important that a leader be accountable and transparent.” He said they need to figure out whether the problem is systemic and if other cases faced the same problems.
