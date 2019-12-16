Moment a heartless yob was caught on CCTV destroying a disabled five-year-old's £10,000 hydrotherapy pool - by filling it with 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published Moment a heartless yob was caught on CCTV destroying a disabled five-year-old's £10,000 hydrotherapy pool - by filling it with This is the moment a heartless yob was caught on CCTV destroying a disabled five-year-old's £10,000 hydrotherapy pool - by filling it with PAINT.Evie Carr was born with a condition which means she may never be able to walk unaided - but is remarkably able in the pool, thanks to the warm and therapeutic water.But parents Jonathan and Michelle Carr were left heartbroken after a vandal crept into their garden at night and filled Evie's pool with black paint.The criminal was caught on a security camera, and now the family from Blidworth, Notts., are appealing for anyone with information to go to police.Meanwhile Evie has to go without the home hydrotherapy to help improve coordination, movements and muscle strength.Asbestos analyst Jonathan, 47, said: "Whoever has done this is a vile and vindictive person and is the lowest of the low. It is breaking my heart even to look at it."It is completely ruined and Michelle is heartbroken. We have both been in tears about it. I have no words to describe what they have done and the damage they have caused."The effect it will have is massive. Evie loves the pool and you can see from the videos how much she enjoys it."She can't move in the same way out of the water like she can in the water. It's the worst thing anyone could ever do to us."Evie was born at Kings Mill Hospital in December 2013, and diagnosed with a rare developmental condition called pachygyria at five-months-old.She suffers with severe developmental delays, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, feeding and swallowing difficulties, as well as a small head.There is no cure for Evie's condition and the family were advised to start physiotherapy and hydrotherapy.Evie learned to swim at a public pool, but the local community rallied around the family bought her the pool for £8,600 in October 2016, also paying around £2,000 for landscaping and decking.But despite being unable to walk without a harness she's been able to swim without support since 18 months old.Jonathan said: "The pool enables her to move differently. She can not weight bear and in the summer we use the pool almost every day."She has school friends over to play in it too and it has made her so happy."It really has changed her life. It brings a smile to my face to see her in the pool. She's a happy girl anyway but she completely changes when she gets into the water."But Michelle came home from work on Thursday (12), heard the pool making a strange noise and discovered it had been filled with thick black paint.Jonathan added: "Michelle sent me a photo. I felt sick to the stomach. It's hard to describe the effect it will have on us all."As soon as the discovery was made Jonathan checked CCTV cameras and found the paint had been put in three days ago.He said: "It is ruined beyond repair. It's hard to sum up how I feel. It's the hardest thing anyone could hit us with."I am so angry. It is cold and calculated and someone has clearly gone out of their way to do this. It is a planned moved and the person knew exactly what they were doing."The incident has been reported to Nottinghamshire Police.Chief inspector Liz Rogers said: "We're investigating a report of criminal damage to a hydrotherapy pool at an address on Clare Hill, Blidworth."The offender threw paint inside the pool which is used by the victim's disabled daughter. "We believe the incident happened between noon and 2.20pm yesterday (Thursday 12 December 2019)."Our enquiries into this heartless incident are ongoing and we're appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area yesterday afternoon or anyone who has any information about what happened to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 623 of 12 December 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."A replacement pool would cost £15,000, and the family are fundraising.www.gofundme.com/f/evalynswims 0

