Thai tsunami victims unidentified after 15 years

It's a day 76-year-old Hin Temna won't forget.

He lost seven members of his family in the disaster and his eldest daughter remains missing.

She and more than 1,500 people in the village were swept away by the deadly tsunami on Boxing day, 15 years ago that killedmore than 230,000 in over a dozen countries.

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) TSUNAMI AFFECTED BAN NAM KHEM VILLAGE RESIDENT, 76 YEARS OLD HIN TEMNA SAYING: "I managed to receive the bodies of my grandkid, wife, two daughters, and two son in laws, but I haven't found my oldest daughter." Temna's daughter is among the over 300 bodies that have remained unidentified since 2004.

The police officer responsible for the task of looking for the missing said the work remains unfinished.

Colonel Khemmarin Hassini opened the 12-meter cargo container for the second time in 15 years, that stores the belongings of the unidentified bodies and missing people.

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) DEPUTY COMMANDER AT PROVINCIAL POLICE REGION 8, POLICE COLONEL KHEMMARIN HASSIRI, SAYING: "I think there are still some relatives of the victims, both near and far that still have hopes of finding their lost loved ones.

However, a lot of the communication channels have shut down." His team was tasked with the monumental job of returning the personal belongings of tourists, migrant workers and local Thais to their families at the time.

Hassini has not lost hope in identifying the bodies.

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) DEPUTY COMMANDER AT PROVINCIAL POLICE REGION 8, POLICE COLONEL KHEMMARIN HASSIRI, SAYING: "I think if we are determined enough and reactivate our operations once again, I think some of the 340 unidentified bodies could be identified." The living have not forgotten the deceased.