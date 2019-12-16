Global  

Blizzard conditions in Icelandic snowstorm are terrifying

This snowstorm in north-western Iceland shows how terrifying winter blizzard conditions close to the arctic circle can be.

Filmed in Strandir near the Bitrufjörður fjord on December 10, the footage shows a combination of wind and snow flying across two parked cars.

The filmer, understandably, closes the door after seeing these wintry conditions.

They told Newsflare: "This was a few hours before the electricity went out.

The storm is located in a fjord called Bitrufjörður." They also commented online: "Electricity came on again today after being out for more than two days.

"I find it difficult to put into words the joy that followed the return of electricity.

"It was cold in the house or the temperature had dropped below 11 degrees below the last.

"What saved them, however, was that there is a stove and you could cook good food and make coffee despite the power loss.

"In addition, we managed to make sure that the sheep had enough to eat.

"Outside storage was an electrical station that has been there virtually untouched for the past 2 years."
