'You can't say whatever comes into your head' 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:00s - Published 'You can't say whatever comes into your head' Emily Thornberry has said she gave notice to Caroline Flint to retract her claims that she had called constituents "stupid". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sylvia Cecil RT @pulte: As you get to be more successful in whatever you do, more people will try to tear you down. There is a certain amount of success… 22 minutes ago Emmymmy @wmw2525 @sav_says_ Also your not even american so your opinion about our government doesnt really matter does it 😂… https://t.co/teLSnQeeHZ 53 minutes ago Real Bill Pulte @pulte As you get to be more successful in whatever you do, more people will try to tear you down. There is a certa… https://t.co/CCioCTXhwL 2 hours ago Norm🔥 RT @Coney31island: People be thinkin you gotta be super Holy when it comes to havin a relationship with God... he don’t want a fake version… 2 hours ago Madison Cone People be thinkin you gotta be super Holy when it comes to havin a relationship with God... he don’t want a fake ve… https://t.co/XFjfs6MXo8 3 hours ago