Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chris Brown's newborn son is singer's look-alike

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Chris Brown's newborn son is singer's look-alike

Chris Brown's newborn son is singer's look-alike

R&B star Chris Brown has joked his newborn son has stolen his "whole face" after sharing side-by-side images from his own childhood online.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

summedupkenya

News SummedUp Kenya Singer Chris Brown shows face of newborn son Aeko https://t.co/9dFhMSmKv2 6 days ago

AshimolowoAdeo2

Ashimolowo Adeola RT @supergamecompa1: Chris Brown has shared the first photo of his newborn son, Aeko Catori Brown.  The 30-year-old American singer took t… 6 days ago

zainabkudiratu

Kudiratu Zainab Chris Brown shares first photo of his adorable son, Aeko Catori Brown Chris Brown has shared the first photo of hi… https://t.co/KoRDwr1blF 6 days ago

supergamecompa1

SuperGameCompany Chris Brown has shared the first photo of his newborn son, Aeko Catori Brown.  The 30-year-old American singer too… https://t.co/neBFbxEjYe 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.