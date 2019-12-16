Amazing footage shows US skydiver tucking into burger while hurtling through the air on wingsuiter's back

This amazing footage shows a skydiver tucking into a burger while hurtling through the air on the back of a wingsuit pilot in Florida.

McKenna Knipe, 24, concealed a Burger King Impossible Whopper inside her flight jacket before leaping from a plane while riding 'rodeo' the back of Steve King on November 1.

As she plummets towards earth she produces the plant-based burger, unwraps it and proceeds to tuck in.

McKenna, of South Florida, now wants to build a career as a 'flying food reviewer' after a previous video of her eating a pizza went viral.