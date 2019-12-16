Global  

Champions League: Who did English clubs draw in the last 16?

A look at the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League as English clubs size up their opponents in Europe.

Champions Liverpool were drawn against Atletico Madrid, while Manchester City also head to the Spanish capital to face Real Madrid.
