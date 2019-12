This Bills season ticket holder has seen 60 seasons of the good, the bad, and ugly football

THIS IS THENINETEENTH TIME INTHE 60 YEAR HISTORYOF THE FRANCHISETHAT THE BILLS HAVEMADE THE PLAYOFFS.SOME OF YOU HAVEBEEN ALIVE FOR ALLOF THOSE PLAYOFFTRIPS... INCLUDINGTHIS MAN.NEW THIS MORNING, 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER JEFFSLAWSON SHOWS USWHY THE BILLSHONORED HIM ASPART OF THE TEAM'S60TH SEASON.ITS HISTORY ITHISTORYHISTORY --SOMETHING THEBUFFALO BILLS HAVECELEBRATED ON MANYOCCASIONS - ANDNOW -- IN THEIR 60THSEASON-- ONE MANCELEBRATES HIS OWNHISTORY.IVE BEEN A SEASONTICKET HOLDER FOR 60YEARS -- SINCE THEVERY BEGINNING.BUFFALO NATIVEPETER ZALESKI -- THE81 YEAR OLD FORMERPRESIDENT OF KEYBANK -- WAS THEFIRST EVER ENDZONE SEASON TICKETHOLDER FOR THEBUFFALO BILLS.SEASON TICKET WAS 21DOLLARS -- WE DIDNTHAVE TO PAY FOR THEPRESEASON GAMEHE'S BEEN IN THESTANDS TO SEE THE KGUN OFFENSE IN THE1990'S -- THE JUICEHITTING 2,000 YARDSIN THE 70'S -- ANDQUARTERBACK JACKKEMP WINNING TWOAFL CHAMPIONSHIPSIN THE 60'S -- ZALESKISFAVORITE BILLS TEAMEVER.I CAN STILL NAME THEENTIRE LINEUP FORTHE BILLS 1965DEFENSE.ITS THE RARE RECORDBREAKING AFL ERAZALESKI REMEMBERSFONDLY -- BUT THEHEARTBREAK THATSTANDS OUT JUST ALITTLE BIT MORE.

ATOTAL OF 493 LOSSESIN 60 YEARS.THATS A WHOLE LOT OFLOSSES A WHOLE LOTOF FRUSTRATIONS.IT GOT TO A POINTWHERE THE LOSING --ALMOST BECAME TOOMUCH...I ALMOST GAVE UP MYTICKETS AT 50 YEARS.BUT HIS LOVE FOR THETEAM -- AND THEFAMILY TRADITION THEGAMES CREATED --STOOD TALLER THANTHE LOSSES.

SO --ZALESKI KEPT THETICKETS -- AND MADEHIS WAY TO NEW ERAFIELD FOR THE BILLS2019 HOME OPENER --HIS 60TH IN A ROWAND 50TH FOR SONDAVID --ITS BECOME A FAMILYEVENT FOR MEWHAT A FANTASTIC WAYTO SPEND TIME WITHYOUR FATHER.THEY WERE HONOREDON THE FIELD BEFORETHE GAME BY THETEAM.THEY LET US GO ONTHE FIELD TO LET USSEE HOW BIG THOSEGUYS REALLY ARE.THE CULMINATION OF60 YEARS OFFOOTBALL... SOMEGOOD.

SOME BAD.IT'S BEEN TOUGHERTHAN ITS BEEN NICERILL PUT IT THAT WAYBUT YOU KEEP COMINGBACK AS DO MOSTBILLS FANSHES PLANNING ONKEEPING THETRADITION ALIVE...WHILE HE DOES HOPEFOR A CHAMPIONSHIP-- FOR HIM ITS NOTABOUT THAT.I THINK IT WOULD MEANMORE TO THE CITYTHAN TO ME.

IVEENJOYED THE GAMESIVE ENJOYED THEPROCESS - USING THECOACHES WORDS -ANDIF WE WONT ASUPERBOWL THATWOULD BE FINE THATWOULD BEWONDERFUL.JEFF SLAWSON 7EWN.