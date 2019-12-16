Gol de Griezmann vs Sociedad 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:29s - Published Gol de Griezmann vs Real Sociedad Gol de Griezmann vs Real Sociedad 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gregorian RT @Cerebrone: This was a very terrifying Real Sociedad team. They beat us to 4th. Wiped us 5-2 at Mestalla. Beat Barcelona 3-2 at home. Lo… 3 hours ago MK🇱🇧 . @Griezmann record against @realmadrid #fcblive #elclasico 28 games (8 Sociedad +20 Atleti) 7 wins (0+7) 10 draws… https://t.co/bSSrgOTR27 4 hours ago Kendishop🍭🍬 RT @babsey_houdini: Antoine Griezmann vs Real Sociedad | 1080 HP | Amazing performance and skills | Lingala Zizou 🔥 https://t.co/UQNELUefku 6 hours ago King of WAkanda @EthanFromOnline Cholo turned griezmann to a world beater from sociedad chimmy has the potential. 30-35 million maximum it's worth the risk 6 hours ago Hartem Ben tired RT @Cerebrone: Carlos Vela was so good when he could be arsed (at Sociedad). Him and Griezmann perfected those little dinks that ruined goa… 7 hours ago David Ekong Griezmann played for Sociedad in the UCL... That was when I knew him... They were in the same group as Man Utd and… https://t.co/BQ6a7wLPWk 8 hours ago Cerè Carlos Vela was so good when he could be arsed (at Sociedad). Him and Griezmann perfected those little dinks that r… https://t.co/7KcsQ971AW 10 hours ago Cerè This was a very terrifying Real Sociedad team. They beat us to 4th. Wiped us 5-2 at Mestalla. Beat Barcelona 3-2 at… https://t.co/MOxCbG7zIN 10 hours ago